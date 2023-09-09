City of St. Louis adds nearly three dozen 911 dispatchers after wage increase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis has hired nearly three dozen 911 dispatchers after wage increases in July.

Interim director of the St. Louis Department of Public Safety Charles Coyle said the city hired 21 police dispatchers, three are returning employees, and eight EMS dispatchers. Fire department dispatchers are fully staffed.

The city has 78 total positions for police dispatchers. Sixteen more hires are needed. The city has 19 full-time positions for EMS and three more positions need to be filled.

The city recently enacted wage increases. So, now the starting pay hovers around $47,000 a year. Coyle told First Alert 4 that the department received about 180 applications since pay rose by 45%.

“It wasn’t overnight that we got into this issue,” Coyle said. “So, it’s going to take us a little while to get out.”

Coyle reported that 80% of 911 calls are answered within 10 seconds.

“Hiring additional staffers is definitely a step towards addressing some of the concerns around 911 delays, but, unfortunately, it’s not a transformative step to changing the 911 system,” said Jia Lian Yang with Forward Through Ferguson, an organization that published a study about the ongoing 911 issues in the St. Louis region.

Forward Through Ferguson argues the region needs to upgrade its systems with things like tracking cell phone locations when a call comes in.

“You can hire all the staffers that you want. You can even increase their pay. Make sure the benefits are good. They have ways to climb up in their career, and at the same time, it won’t matter if people don’t trust the system,” Yang added.

The city is investing in a new centralized facility set to open in 2026, but some quick fixes include the city recently lifting residency requirements for city government workers.

“We believe that’s going to help us a great deal,” Coyle added.

