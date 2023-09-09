Surprise Squad
Bill Eigel officially announces run for Missouri governor

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel officially announced he is running for governor Friday.

The senator has been in the exploratory phase of his campaign until Friday. He made the announcement at Smartt Field in St. Charles.

So far, there are four Republicans running for governor in 2024. Current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Army veteran and National Guardsman Chris Wright, and Eigel.

The only Democrat in the race is State Rep. Crystal Quade, who announced her run this summer. She is currently the Missouri House minority leader.

