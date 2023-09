ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a four-car accident Friday evening.

Police responded to a car crash involving four vehicles around 6:15 p.m. Friday at N. Florissant and Angelica. One person was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.

