Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Woman pleads guilty to Target gift card scheme in St. Clair County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- A woman pleaded guilty to a counterfeit gift card scheme directed at Target shoppers in St. Clair County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Hongying Wang, 53, pleaded guilty to using and trafficking in a counterfeit access device. Prosecutors said the scheme involved people putting altered gift cards on sales racks in Target stores while retaining the access numbers. Once somebody bought the gift card, the funds loaded onto it were stolen.

Wang admitted to having 6,100 fake gift cards with the intent of placing them on store shelves. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In January, a Target security guard saw Wang and someone else putting gift cards onto the racks in a Belleville store where people would buy them. The gift cards had the codes scratched off and covered up by stickers to appear unaltered. Other Target stores in Missouri, New Mexico, and Oklahoma were affected by the fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office asked anyone who believes they were a victim of this crime to email USAILS.VW_ILS@usdoj.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Manchester Police find $20k in stolen merchandise while investigating Kohl’s shoplifting
Clayton police are asking for help locating Jose Gomez-Velasquez.
Clayton police arrest suspect after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

Latest News

Byron Doss, 36, is charged in connection with a Sept. 7, 2023 officer-involved shooting in the...
2 men charged after officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Thursday
Missouri Bill would allow the creation of incentive and retention programs
Missouri education leaders continue teacher recruitment efforts amid shortfall
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
police cars at a crime scene
Carjacking suspect allegedly used stolen phone to transfer money to himself