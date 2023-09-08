Warm Days And Cool Nights

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Below normal temperatures for the next 7 days

Humidity remains at a comfortable level

Scattered rain showers expected late Monday through Tuesday

What’s Next: Temperatures will be cool in the morning and mild to warm in the afternoons through the weekend. A cool front sparks a rain chance late Monday into early Tuesday (Timing could change). It looks like below normal temperatures dominate through mid September.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.