St. Louis Community College breaks ground on 2 new buildings

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Community College broke ground Friday on two new buildings.

The groundbreaking at the Meramec Campus is part of six new buildings that are planned across the four main campuses.

The new buildings at the Meramec Campus are a financial services and enrollment center and a center for emerging technology. The spaces will be used to help entrepreneurs grow their business ideas along with gaming, coding, logistics and supply chain management.

