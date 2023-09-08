St. Charles County Council weighs property tax freeze for senior citizens

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County could become the first county in the region to freeze property taxes for senior citizens.

A bill that will be in front of the St. Charles County Council on Monday would localize a law signed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year. If passed, the measure would begin in the 2024 tax year.

To qualify, individuals would have to be at least 62 years old as of Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.