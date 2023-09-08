Sisters behind Golden Gems opening disco dive bar

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The sisters behind the female empowerment brand Golden Gems are expanding their business portfolio to include the nightlife scene. Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman, the owners of Golden Gems, are opening a bar two doors down from their Locust Street storefront called Hidden Gem.

The two joined forces in 2018, combining their art backgrounds and Etsy shops to create the brand. Logsdon was illustrating lots of prints and banners and Helman was creating enamel pins, prints, patches and buttons.

Now the duo has three storefronts in the St. Louis region, on Locust Street, at the City Foundry and inside West County Mall. Outside of the storefronts, they sell their products online and through wholesale. Golden Gems branded items can be found in 800 stores mainly in the U.S., as well as Europe.

“The stars kind of aligned this last year and things just fell into place,” said Logsdon. “I think since we have such a great team at Golden Gems and we’re out of a lot of the day-to-day now, you know, and so being able to focus on other exciting projects and ventures is really cool.”

A disco meets dive bar

Logsdon and Helman are now focusing their creativity on opening their bar, Hidden Gem, on Locust Street in Midtown. The space at 3118 Locust Street, is just two doors down from Golden Gems.

The two are calling it their “disco dive bar,” where the same vibes they’ve created at Golden Gems will be carried over to the bar.

You can expect three main sections of the bar with a dance floor, space for private events and a mezzanine upstairs they’re calling their “conversation pit.” Also, expect lots of disco balls.

The sisters have not unveiled the renderings yet but shared a feature they are excited for people to see.

Inside the bar, the signature letter board featured in their storefronts will be incorporated in the design, they said. But it will be much different from the letter board in their stores. So what does that mean? We will have to wait and see.

As for the menu, it will feature classic cocktails as well as draft beers. There will also be a small late-night food component.

“We wanted to bring more nightlife down into midtown,” said Helman. “There’s so much happening down here right now, and as it grows we want to be a part of that.”

Construction is underway now and the sisters are hoping to open by mid to late October.

To follow along with the latest updates you can follow Golden Gems on Instagram.

