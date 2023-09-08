Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

September 11th Moment of Remembrance Ceremony in Belleville on Monday

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, a U.S. flag is stuck into the etched name of...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, a U.S. flag is stuck into the etched name of Father Mychal F. Judge, the New York Fire Department chaplain who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National September 11 Memorial in New York. (AP Photo/Mike Segar, Pool, File)(MIKE SEGAR | AP)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (Press Release) -- The September 11th Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee and the City of Belleville invite you, and residents from the St. Louis Metropolitan area to join us at the Moment of Remembrance ceremony on Monday, September 11th at 11:30 am, on-site at the September 11th Memorial, located at Belleville Fire House #4 - 1125 South Illinois Street, Belleville Illinois.

The Keynote Speaker for the event is MSgt. Amos D. Reed, First Sergeant, 932nd Medical Squadron, Scott Air Force Base.  Mayor Patty Gregory and representatives from the Belleville Fire and Police Departments will also be in attendance, to show their respect and honor to those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Manchester Police find $20k in stolen merchandise while investigating Kohl’s shoplifting
Clayton police are asking for help locating Jose Gomez-Velasquez.
Clayton police arrest suspect after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

Latest News

4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
Art Fair At Queeny Park
Art Fair at Queeny Park this Labor Day weekend
Surprise Squad honors custodian in Granite City
Surprise Squad honors custodian in Granite City