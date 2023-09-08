September 11th Moment of Remembrance Ceremony in Belleville on Monday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (Press Release) -- The September 11th Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee and the City of Belleville invite you, and residents from the St. Louis Metropolitan area to join us at the Moment of Remembrance ceremony on Monday, September 11th at 11:30 am, on-site at the September 11th Memorial, located at Belleville Fire House #4 - 1125 South Illinois Street, Belleville Illinois.

The Keynote Speaker for the event is MSgt. Amos D. Reed, First Sergeant, 932nd Medical Squadron, Scott Air Force Base. Mayor Patty Gregory and representatives from the Belleville Fire and Police Departments will also be in attendance, to show their respect and honor to those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

