Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Rams settlement money could go toward improving north St. Louis, Downtown

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than $200 million in settlement funds from the Rams relocation lawsuit could be going to develop Downtown and north St. Louis.

That’s according to a new proposal from Dan Pistor of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. The idea consists of transportation improvements, housing developments, improving buildings, and addressing the decline of both north St. Louis and Downtown.

Out of the $217 million in funds, $130 million would go to north St. Louis under the plan and $99.5 million would go to Downtown. In addition, $120 million would got towards housing to provide more affordable housing options and rehab existing homes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Manchester Police find $20k in stolen merchandise while investigating Kohl’s shoplifting
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

SLCC groundbreaking
St. Louis Community College breaks ground on 2 new buildings
Gary's diner
City block shutdown affects longtime restaurant’s business
golden gems
Sisters behind Golden Gems opening disco dive bar
Gary's diner
Street shutdown affects longtime diner's business