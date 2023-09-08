Rams settlement money could go toward improving north St. Louis, Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than $200 million in settlement funds from the Rams relocation lawsuit could be going to develop Downtown and north St. Louis.

That’s according to a new proposal from Dan Pistor of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. The idea consists of transportation improvements, housing developments, improving buildings, and addressing the decline of both north St. Louis and Downtown.

Out of the $217 million in funds, $130 million would go to north St. Louis under the plan and $99.5 million would go to Downtown. In addition, $120 million would got towards housing to provide more affordable housing options and rehab existing homes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.