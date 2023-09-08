Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police search for suspects following two shootings in Cahokia Heights, pursuit into St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for several suspects in two overnight shootings that left two people injured in Cahokia Heights.

According to police, the first shooting took place around 9 p.m. Thursday in Cahokia Heights. A man in his 20s was shot and taken to the hospital. Then, around 1 a.m., police say a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 6600 block of Future Street. Based on witness descriptions of the car, authorities believe the two shooting are connected.

Washington Park Police spotted the vehicle and pursued it into St. Louis, where it crashed into a fence at N. Broadway and E. Carrie. Several people fled from the vehicle; however, police were able to arrest a woman. She was placed in a squad car as officers searched for the other suspects. While they were searching, the woman was able to get out of the car and tried to run. She was quickly taken into custody again.

Police say she is a person of interest in the case, but are also searching for several other occupants of the car. There is currently no word on the condition of the shooting victims.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Maria Babeanu (left) and Neli Pasare are charged with felony stealing after Manchester Police...
Manchester Police find $20k in stolen merchandise while investigating Kohl’s shoplifting
Police in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive after an officer-involved shooting on...
Police: Suspect showed gun before being shot by officer in North City

Latest News

Police search for suspects following two shootings in Cahokia Heights
Police search for suspects following two shootings in Cahokia Heights
melanie johnson award
First Alert 4′s Melanie Johnson receives Young Leader award
jennings city council
Jennings City Council votes to resume city hall project among other items; mayor absent
Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor
‘A tirade of racist words:’ Holly Hills man says he’s been racially harassed multiple times by neighbor