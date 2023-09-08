Police search for suspects following two shootings in Cahokia Heights, pursuit into St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for several suspects in two overnight shootings that left two people injured in Cahokia Heights.

According to police, the first shooting took place around 9 p.m. Thursday in Cahokia Heights. A man in his 20s was shot and taken to the hospital. Then, around 1 a.m., police say a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 6600 block of Future Street. Based on witness descriptions of the car, authorities believe the two shooting are connected.

Washington Park Police spotted the vehicle and pursued it into St. Louis, where it crashed into a fence at N. Broadway and E. Carrie. Several people fled from the vehicle; however, police were able to arrest a woman. She was placed in a squad car as officers searched for the other suspects. While they were searching, the woman was able to get out of the car and tried to run. She was quickly taken into custody again.

Police say she is a person of interest in the case, but are also searching for several other occupants of the car. There is currently no word on the condition of the shooting victims.

