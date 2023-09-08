Neon sign in the Delmar Loop gets international recognition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A neon sign is getting international recognition for its design before the inside attraction even opens.

When the sun goes down and the moon rises on Delmar, a corridor of neon lights the loop. Like highlighters on black poster boards, they make their mark. But, there’s one that shines a bit brighter than the rest: The new Magic Mini Golf sign. The sign is the brainchild of Joe Edwards and his daughter Hope.

Joe told First Alert 4 that he loves neon and wanted to create a sign that made a big statement. The sign shows animated magician golfers hitting a hole-in-one every time. David Hutson, owner of Neon Time, built the sign. He said it is 600 feet of neon.

At the International Trade Bible’s international sign contest, the Magic Mini Golf sign won first place.

Later this month, the mini golf course will open. Click here for more details about the mini golf course.

