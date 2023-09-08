Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Neon sign in the Delmar Loop gets international recognition

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A neon sign is getting international recognition for its design before the inside attraction even opens.

When the sun goes down and the moon rises on Delmar, a corridor of neon lights the loop. Like highlighters on black poster boards, they make their mark. But, there’s one that shines a bit brighter than the rest: The new Magic Mini Golf sign. The sign is the brainchild of Joe Edwards and his daughter Hope.

Joe told First Alert 4 that he loves neon and wanted to create a sign that made a big statement. The sign shows animated magician golfers hitting a hole-in-one every time. David Hutson, owner of Neon Time, built the sign. He said it is 600 feet of neon.

At the International Trade Bible’s international sign contest, the Magic Mini Golf sign won first place.

Later this month, the mini golf course will open. Click here for more details about the mini golf course.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

Latest News

Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
siue groundbreaking
Construction begins on largest building on SIUE campus
Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
Clayton police are asking for help locating Jose Gomez-Velasquez.
WANTED: Clayton police searching for suspect after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted