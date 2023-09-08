Jennings City Council votes to resume city hall project among other items; mayor absent

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - After weeks of dysfunction, members of Jennings City Council voted on a myriad of agenda items Thursday, including resuming construction of the new city hall and community center.

During an emergency meeting Thursday, five members of the Jennings City Council voted to lift a stop work order on the construction of the city’s new city hall and civic center.

The City of Jennings received a termination notice recently from Hankins Construction regarding a contract to build the city’s new city hall and community center in the 2500 block of Ada Wortley.

According to the letter addressed to Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson, “It took many months for the city to issue the building permit, a stop work order was issued that shut down the project,” and “costs to date resulting from the project shutdown amount to $139,000.”

The letter also states: “...the turmoil in the city government, multiple resignations of high-level personnel, and legal actions, it seems even less likely that the project can be re-started...”

“The council has had absolutely zero communication about any of this at any time,” council member Nadia Quinn said during the meeting Thursday. “The council didn’t even have a conversation about putting the stop work order in place.”

Mayor Johnson, the city attorney, the city and council members Denise Woods, Kimberly Morton and Lorraine Clower didn’t attend Thursday’s emergency meeting.

The five members of council who attended Thursday’s meeting explained the dysfunction that has happened over the last weeks within the city government. During an August 9 closed session meeting, councilors reported voting on two groups of employees or future employees. Organized by Mayor Johnson, a group of employees were placed in the “fired” category and the future employees were placed in a “hired” list. Councilors reported not being able to vote on individual hirings and firings.

“It was two items with a list and we were expected to vote on it without any discussion,” councilman Terry Wilson said during the meeting. “I don’t know any job where it doesn’t discuss the people that they’re hiring or firing.”

Four council members voted in favor of the firings, three voted against it and one person didn’t vote. The vote passed, but five votes are required to pass items, not four.

“If anyone thinks that we didn’t need to redo that vote when we didn’t have enough votes to fire the city attorney, and he’s not going to come back with litigation, you’re mistaken,” councilwoman Quinn said.

Mayor Johnson is suing councilors Quinn, Wilson, Jeannine Roberts, Allan Stichnote and Jane Brown for voting to undo the August 9 vote that resulted in the firing of several city employees.

In response, these members paid their own lawyer fees and then voted Thursday in favor using city funds to hire outside counsel to represent them against the mayor.

First Alert 4 attempted to ask Mayor Johnson about the dysfunction within city government at an event Thursday, but the mayor refused to comment.

“It’s an embarrassment,” resident Teresa Lowman told First Alert 4. “If these lawsuits continue and the construction company and the people that are suing him—employees and whatnot—it could possibly drain and financially drain Jennings.”

The council didn’t vote on the letter of no confidence sent to Mayor Johnson. A no confidence is just symbolic. It has no effect on removing the mayor from office.

