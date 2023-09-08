Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Congresswoman Cori Bush is defending her campaign’s payments to her husband and other security guards.

Bush said an investigation by the FEC has cleared the campaign of any wrongdoing. The representative was at the St. Louis County Library on Natural Bridge when First Alert 4 Investigates asked her about her continued use of campaign dollars for her own private security, even paying her husband for the work. Bush made clear it’s not taxpayer dollars.

Federal regulations do allow campaigns to pay a family member’s salary if they are providing a bona fide service to the campaign. Some people have criticized the congresswoman, calling her hypocritical for her push to “defund the police.” Bush calls those smear campaigns.

First Alert 4 has asked for documentation from the FEC investigation but has not received them as of press time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University City crash
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

Latest News

Neon sign in the Delmar Loop gets international recognition
Neon sign in the Delmar Loop gets international recognition
siue groundbreaking
Construction begins on largest building on SIUE campus
Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards
Clayton police are asking for help locating Jose Gomez-Velasquez.
WANTED: Clayton police searching for suspect after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted