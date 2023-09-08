Congresswoman Bush defends campaign’s payments to security guards

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Congresswoman Cori Bush is defending her campaign’s payments to her husband and other security guards.

Bush said an investigation by the FEC has cleared the campaign of any wrongdoing. The representative was at the St. Louis County Library on Natural Bridge when First Alert 4 Investigates asked her about her continued use of campaign dollars for her own private security, even paying her husband for the work. Bush made clear it’s not taxpayer dollars.

Federal regulations do allow campaigns to pay a family member’s salary if they are providing a bona fide service to the campaign. Some people have criticized the congresswoman, calling her hypocritical for her push to “defund the police.” Bush calls those smear campaigns.

First Alert 4 has asked for documentation from the FEC investigation but has not received them as of press time.

