Carjacking suspect allegedly used stolen phone to transfer money to himself

police cars at a crime scene
police cars at a crime scene(WTVG)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A carjacking suspect is charged in St. Louis County after authorities say he used a cellphone stolen in the crime to send himself money.

Court records show 19-year-old Darnell L. Cline of St. Louis is charged with vehicle hijacking and first-degree robbery, both class A felonies. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to charging documents, the victim was driving on Aug. 1 along Lindberg Boulevard when her vehicle was struck. She stopped to examine any damage and a man later identified as Cline allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat.

The victim told Hazelwood Police that Cline demanded the keys and her cellphone and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply, according to charging documents. After the alleged carjacking and robbery took place, the victim discovered an application on her cellphone had been used to transfer money.

Police said the money was transferred to an application associated with Cline and he was identified as the suspect.

