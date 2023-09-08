Surprise Squad
Below Average Temperatures Continue For The Next Week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Below normal temperatures for the next 7 days
  • Humidity remains at a comfortable level
  • Scattered rain showers expected late Monday through Tuesday

What’s Next: Temperatures should remain below normal into next week. A cool front sparks a rain chance late Monday into early Tuesday (Timing could change). It looks like below normal temperatures dominate through mid September.

