3 charged in shooting in University City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people have been charged in a shooting Aug. 31 near Avalon and Sutter avenues in University City.

St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release Diamond Johnson, 22, of Beverly Hills, Pierre Watson-Johnson, 20, of Pagedale, and Michael Buress, 29, of Wellston, are each charged with first-degree assault.

Watson-Johnson and Buress are also charged with armed criminal action. Bond for Watson-Johnson and Buress was set at $150,000 cash only. Bond for Johnson was set at $100,000 cash only.

According to the release, officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He allegedly told officers it was Johnson, his ex-girlfriend who shot him. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Police contacted Johnson, who allegedly told officers she contacted Watson-Johnson about confronting the victim. Watson-Johnson then contacted Buress and all three allegedly went to the victim’s residence looking for him. Johnson allegedly told police she was not armed, and the others were armed with handguns.

After not finding the victim at home, he was spotted near scene of the shooting, according to the release. Watson-Johnson and Buress then allegedly began shooting at the victim, Johnson told police, according to release.

“Violence is very seldom the solution to any problem, and gun violence in particular creates so much suffering and so many problems to people on both sides of the gun,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

