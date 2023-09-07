Week 3 high school games to watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - So far, this football season has been exciting to watch. This week, there are a lot of rivalry games for this upcoming week. Here are the games to watch for week three.

Ladue vs. Ritenour, Fri. at 6 p.m.

Ladue is off to a 2-0 start in the season. The offense is off to a rough start, for have put up 17 points against both opponents and playing a tough Lindbergh Flyers team. Senior quarterback Beau Dolan has 372 passing yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Senior running back Shaun Roberts has 206 rushing yards and one touchdown. Although the points are low scoring, they work well as a team.

Ritenour is 1-1 so far. They have proven that they are a team to watch out for after a 50-35 win against Webster Groves last week. Senior quarterback Jayden Barnett leads the Huskies offense with 221 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Another standout on the offense is senior Derrick Smith Jr. who has 191 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far in the season. The Huskies’ defense has collected a total of four interceptions so far, with junior Corey Holmes having two of them.

CBC vs. SLUH, Fri. at 6 p.m.

These are two powerhouse teams in the St. Louis area. CBC (1-1) is coming off a hard fought 45-31 loss to Bryant High School in Arkansas. Senior quarterback Cole McKey has 382 passing yards and five touchdowns so far, and Ohio State commit senior receiver Jeremiah McClellan has 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Corey Simms is leading the receiving core with 286 yards and three touchdowns.

SLUH is off to a good start, with a record of 2-0. They are coming off a 42-7 win against Timberland. Senior quarterback Marco Sansone has 458 passing yards and six touchdowns so far, and five-star senior receiver Ryan Wingo has 239 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Defensive standouts are sophomores Kendall McNutt and Keenan Harris with at least over 20 tackles this season. Harris has two sacks so far. Standout defensive back Jacobi Oliphant has 18 tackles and a sack this season.

Lutheran North vs. Francis Howell, Fri. at 6:30 p.m.

This is the second year these two teams will faceoff against each other. The Crusaders have been on a role, after beating 2022-23 Class 2A state champs Blaire Oakes 38-30. Junior quarterback Dakarri Hollis and junior running back Martez Stephenson have been leading the offense so far this season. Hollis has 419 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Stephenson has 230 rushing yards with five touchdowns. Defensive standout Karvon Jefferson has a total of 28 tackles for the season and a sack.

The Francis Howell Vikings are coming off of a hard 42-35 loss to Jackson. Although they’re 1-1 they still have a lot of talent on the roster. Senior quarterback Adam Shipley has thrown for 270 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s been dominating on the ground with 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receivers Garrett Bucket and Jude James both lead the Vikings in receiving. Puckett so far has 108 yards and James has 92. Both have scored one touchdown. Cayden Duncan leads the defense with 30 total tackles this season. James trails with 22 tackles and a sack.

Fort Zumwalt South vs. Francis Howell Central, Fri. at 7 p.m.

Both teams are pretty well balanced on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 44-15 win against Fort Zumwalt East. Their defense has been a key factor so far this season, with senior Josh Altherton leading his team in tackles with 14 total, and leading in interceptions with two.

Francis Howell Central are 2-0 this season, coming off of a close 31-28 win against Pacific. They have a lot of weapons on both offense and defense. Senior quarterback Tristen Graham has thrown for 491 passing yards so far this season and six touchdowns. Senior running back Collin Parsons leads the Spartans in rushing with 159 yards and a touchdown. Graham trails him with 142 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Tommy Glacken leads the team in receiving with 145 yards and one touchdown. Parsons is also leading his team in tackles on defense with 28 total and three sacks.

Lift for Life vs. John Burroughs, Sat. at 1 p.m.

Both teams are evenly matched. For the past two years, the Lift for Life Redhawks have beaten the Bombers. This year, they’re looking to make a turnaround. The Bombers are 1-1 this season, coming off of a 42-0 win against Jennings. Junior running back Dylan Macon is leading the offense with a total of 147 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Redhawks are off to a great start, with a 2-0 record this season. They have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Kishon Hill has 511 passing yards and five touchdowns, and junior running back Noah Ridgel and senior Keyshon Taylor are leading in rushing. Ridgel has 211 yards and two touchdowns, and Taylor trails with 174 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Mikell Burden leads the team in receiving with 225 yards and two touchdowns.

