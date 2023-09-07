WANTED: Clayton police searching for suspect after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) -- Police in Clayton are asking for help locating a suspect after a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

According to police, a patient at a local hospital reported she had been sexually assaulted in Clayton on the evening of Aug. 30. A translator helped the victim, an adult immigrant with limited English and an intellectual disability, tell detectives she was walking in a Richmond Heights neighborhood when the suspect took her against her will to a nearby gas station. Once there, the suspect reportedly led her to a secluded area within Oak Knoll Park, overpowered her and sexually assaulted her.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jose Gomez-Velasquez. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants for Gomez-Velasquez, charging him with kidnapping, sexual abuse, sodomy, and three counts of assault.

Clayton police described Gomez-Velasquez as having a subdermal piercing on his right cheek and multiple tattoos, including a large owl with an eye in a triangle on his throat, lips on the side of his neck and a cross behind his left ear. Anyone with information regarding Gomez-Velasquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 314-290-8425.

After the incident, police said they increased patrols on Oak Knoll Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

