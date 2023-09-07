Surprise Squad
Suspect with weapon shot by police

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect has been injured after shots were fired between the suspect and police Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations show that a suspect at the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive had a weapon and officers fired. The suspect was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

