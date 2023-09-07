Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Mary’s H.S. changes game attendance policy after fights, shooting near campus

A South City high school has issued new rules on who can attend its home games following violence on campus.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South City high school has issued new rules on who can attend its home games following violence on campus.

St. Mary’s Catholic School has announced the changes due to fighting that caused the school to suspend its football game against Hazelwood East on Friday.

The crowd was moved across the street to a gas station, and according to police, that’s when a 13-year-old began shooting.

“I’m very thankful that no one was seriously hurt,” said St. Mary’s President Mike England. “Discouraged isn’t even a strong enough word for how I feel about this whole situation.”

Effective immediately, fans’ names must be on a guest list, or they will be denied access.

St. Mary’s is also banning students from bringing in bags, and athletes must register whoever plans on attending.

Only students from home and visiting teams may attend and must have a valid high school ID.

“Number one, limiting the attendance to people that we know, people that we know from both sides. And number two, expanding our security,” England says.

Alton High School has also increased safety measures after fighting on campus. Metal detectors were installed at the school before in-person classes resumed on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a sad situation that we’re in right now because these games should be celebrations,” England says.

A threat and altercation forced St. Louis Public Schools to cancel the Vashon vs. Cardinal Ritter football game on Sept. 1.

No word on when the game will be rescheduled.

St. Mary’s next home game is set for Sept. 15.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 Ladue High School students dead after crashing car into vacant home
7 Day Forecast 9/6/23
Warm Days And Cool Nights
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Crime issues discussed at west St. Louis County town hall
Crime issues discussed at west St. Louis County town hall
Federal leaders visit St. Louis to talk about funding education and mental health
Federal leaders visit St. Louis to talk about funding education, mental health
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys
Toy Scout in town to buy old toys