St. Mary’s H.S. changes game attendance policy after fights, shooting near campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South City high school has issued new rules on who can attend its home games following violence on campus.

St. Mary’s Catholic School has announced the changes due to fighting that caused the school to suspend its football game against Hazelwood East on Friday.

The crowd was moved across the street to a gas station, and according to police, that’s when a 13-year-old began shooting.

“I’m very thankful that no one was seriously hurt,” said St. Mary’s President Mike England. “Discouraged isn’t even a strong enough word for how I feel about this whole situation.”

Effective immediately, fans’ names must be on a guest list, or they will be denied access.

St. Mary’s is also banning students from bringing in bags, and athletes must register whoever plans on attending.

Only students from home and visiting teams may attend and must have a valid high school ID.

“Number one, limiting the attendance to people that we know, people that we know from both sides. And number two, expanding our security,” England says.

Alton High School has also increased safety measures after fighting on campus. Metal detectors were installed at the school before in-person classes resumed on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a sad situation that we’re in right now because these games should be celebrations,” England says.

A threat and altercation forced St. Louis Public Schools to cancel the Vashon vs. Cardinal Ritter football game on Sept. 1.

No word on when the game will be rescheduled.

St. Mary’s next home game is set for Sept. 15.

