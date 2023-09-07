St. Ann woman charged in stabbing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been charged in a deadly stabbing Tuesday in St. Ann.

St Louis County Court records show 29-year old Danyale Riley, of St. Ann, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in the death of David Humphrey. She is currently in custody and bond has been set at $2 million.

According to charging documents, St. Ann Police responded Tuesday to the 9900 block of Fak Hall Court and found the victim on the floor with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said Riley changed her story several times, first telling officers she found the victim deceased. She then allegedly said she and the victim were holding the knife and he tripped and fell onto the blade.

Riley also allegedly told officers the knife was in the kitchen. However, police later discovered the weapon in her bra, according to charging documents.

