Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Ann woman charged in stabbing

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been charged in a deadly stabbing Tuesday in St. Ann.

St Louis County Court records show 29-year old Danyale Riley, of St. Ann, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in the death of David Humphrey. She is currently in custody and bond has been set at $2 million.

According to charging documents, St. Ann Police responded Tuesday to the 9900 block of Fak Hall Court and found the victim on the floor with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said Riley changed her story several times, first telling officers she found the victim deceased. She then allegedly said she and the victim were holding the knife and he tripped and fell onto the blade.

Riley also allegedly told officers the knife was in the kitchen. However, police later discovered the weapon in her bra, according to charging documents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

Latest News

Investigators on the scene of a homicide in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Sept....
Man shot dead in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday
Police in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive after an officer-involved shooting on...
Police: Suspect showed gun before being shot by officer in North City
Generic meth graphic.
Alleged drug ring leader sentenced to 21 years in prison for sending meth to southern Illinois
Gavel
Leader of St. Louis drug gang sentenced to 20 years