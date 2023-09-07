Sen. Hawley looking to help victims of nuclear radiation in the metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate are back in full swing after taking the month of August off, and many senators are highlighting their plans for the new session.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said his number one priority is getting his nuclear radiation compensation bill signed into law.

The bill extends compensation to victims of the Manhattan Project waste dump.

The Army Corps of Engineers recently removed radioactive waste from Coldwater Creek’s banks in North County.

Hawley said- the problem goes beyond the metro.

“It’s all over the state of Missouri because people who grew up in St. Louis or St. Charles live everywhere,” said Hawley. “Now, they should have their medical bills paid for. The federal government exposed thousands of people to nuclear radiation over decades. They knew about it. They lied about it. The federal government should pay those bills. This is basic justice for the people of Missouri.”

Hawley’s bill was rolled into the annual defense spending bill that passed the Senate in July.

However, time is ticking, and it needs to be passed in the House and then get signed by President Joe Biden before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

