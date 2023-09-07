Surprise Squad
Manchester Police find $20k in stolen merchandise while investigating Kohl’s shoplifting

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two women are facing charges after Manchester Police say they found more than $20,000 worth of merchandise in a vehicle while investigating an alleged shoplifting at a local Kohl’s.

St. Louis County court records show Maria Babeanu, 24, and Neli Pasare, 27, were charged Tuesday with stealing $750 or more. While both suspects have a Vancouver, Washington, address listed in court records, police say they pose a flight risk as foreign nationals with no known ties to the region. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, on Tuesday the women allegedly took a large amount of merchandise from the displays at the Kohl’s located in the 14000 block of Andersohn Drive in Manchester. They allegedly concealed the goods in a bag hidden underneath Babeanu’s dress and walked out of the store without paying.

Police said the total amount of merchandise taken from the Manchester store totaled about $3,736. Inside the vehicle the women were driving, officers discovered more than $20,000 worth of merchandise they believe to be stolen from other Kohl’s stores in the region, as well as other retailers, according to charging documents.

