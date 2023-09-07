Man charged after threatening to kill police, making anti-Semitic remarks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with threatening police and resisting arrest after police went to his house on a wellness check Monday.

Omar Carrera, 42, has been charged with fourth-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest; Both charges are class A misdemeanors. Carrera’s bond is set at $75,000 cash only, no 10 percent authorized.

According to an investigation by the Creve Coeur Police Department, on September 4, police responded to Carrera’s address for a wellness check on a man lying in the street, swinging a baseball bat and shouting obscenities. When arriving at the scene, police observed Carrera in the front yard lying under a tree with a baseball near him. Carrera proceeded to run around the house and enter and exit the house multiple times. Carrera also yelled obscenities, made anti-Semitic remarks, and threatened to shoot the officers causing officers to take cover behind their patrol cars. Officers tried telling Carrera commands, which he ignored and proceeded to rush at them. During one of Carrera’s retreats back to his house, he tripped, and officers tased and arrested him; he resisted being handcuffed.

“Fortunately, this defendant’s violent and anti-Semitic threats led to no serious violence. We are always vigilant for even the threat of hate crimes in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The sentencing for a class A misdemeanor is up to a year in jail and a possible fine of up to $2,000.

