Leader of St. Louis drug gang sentenced to 20 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man described by federal prosecutors as one of the leaders of a “murderous” St. Louis drug trafficking gang has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri’s Office said in a news release 35-year-old Maurice Herbert Lee pleaded guilty in May to counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance drug trafficking. The two-decade sentence was pronounced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White.

Prosecutors said Lee obtained bulk amounts of fentanyl and meth from Arizona and supplied it to co-conspirators, who sold upwards of 20,000 doses at the height of the operation.

Lee also offered bounties for the murder of two of his rivals, according to the release. Prosecutors say one bounty was on Alexander Noodel, who was fatally shot in May 2017 in the 1900 block of Belt Avenue by Tremayne Silas and Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr.

A $10,000 bounty was paid by Lee for the murder of Kevin Davis Jr. in 2017 in the 1900 block of Belt Avenue, according to the release. Lee paid Delvin Bost, who paid Michael “Beezy” Johnson, 30, according to the release.

Others listed in the release as drug “runners,” included Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr., 27, Norris Douglas Jr., 31, Mikell Rayford, 26, Sherod Jacolby Tucker, 34, Jerry O. Streeter Jr. 35 and Maricus Davon Futrell, 23.

In total, 17 defendants were charged in the conspiracy and all have since pleaded guilty. While sentencing is pending for several defendants, Bost was sentenced to nine years and Silas and Johnson to 18 years in prison.

