Fight between cousins ends in stabbing, charges

Crime scene tape
(WTVG)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An ongoing dispute between two cousins ended in a stabbing and felony charges, St. Louis County prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.

Court records show 28-year-old Dastanee Ervin, of Hazelwood, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. She is currently in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victim if released pending trial.

Prosecutors said a Hazelwood Police investigation showed the two cousins had an ongoing dispute over a romantic interest and an argument Friday turned physical. The fight was broken up twice before Ervin allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began chasing the victim.

During the chase, Ervin allegedly stabbed the victim in the hip, which required stitches. When officers arrived, they found the suspected weapon in the kitchen still wet from being washed, according to the release.

“Physically fighting over a love interest is never a good look, but pulling a knife and stabbing someone over a love interest is a serious crime that will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

