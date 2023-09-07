Crime issues discussed at west St. Louis County town hall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Car thefts and car break-ins in west St. Louis County neighborhoods were big topics of discussion at a town hall meeting on crime and safety Wednesday evening. Chief Doug Schaeffler is with the Ballwin Police Department.

“As we know from the last year or so or two years vehicle thefts and break-ins have been enormous. We’re starting to see them come down a little bit,” he said.

The police chiefs or a representative from the police departments in seven communities made presentations and answered questions. Those communities include Ballwin, Chesterfield, Des Peres, Ellisville, Eureka, Manchester and Wildwood.

This is the second year for the event. It’s sponsored by St. Louis County District 7 Councilman Mark Harder. He said it’s a chance for West County residents to get the latest information on crime trends and new steps in crime fighting.

“It’s like a one-stop shop when it comes to this,” Harder said. “So, they’ll hopefully get to have their questions answered going forward. And talk about some new things and crime-fighting tools that are out there.”

Four fire protection districts also made presentations at the town hall meeting. The event was held at the Ballwin Golf Club at 333 Holloway Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.