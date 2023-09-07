Cooler Mornings, Warm & Dry Days

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler nights ahead, lows near 60 degrees most days

Low humidity Thursday-Weekend

Dry weather expected until Monday night

New Weather Pattern: After starting the day in the low 60s, it warms nicely with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80. This pattern is repeated through the weekend and humidity remains below average through the weekend too. Our next chance of rain is late Monday into Tuesday, but until then we have some gorgeous weather to enjoy!

