Construction begins on largest building on SIUE campus

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Construction began Thursday on the largest building on the campus of Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

The campus is getting a new health and science building after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that $10.5 million was going toward the project. Pritzker said the future of the university is bright.

“After years of neglect, the SIU system has seen a 17% increase in state operating support in just the last few years,” he said.

The Illinois State Budget allocated more funds for higher education. It’s been the highest increase of money used towards Illinois universities in 20 years.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2025.

