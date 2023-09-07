Surprise Squad
Clash unfolding over Manchester annexation

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV) - A clash over cash is unfolding in Manchester over annexation.

First Alert 4 is following the tug of war over land in west St. Louis County. Manchester is trying to annex nearly 1,500 acres of the county, meaning millions of dollars in tax revenue are on the line.

There is an open house on Thursday in Queeny Park to provide information to residents. In a letter to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County Councilmember Mark Harder wrote, “I believe the council is owed an explanation as to how much money is being spent on these open houses to stop this annexation, which I believe is your actual intent.”

Page discusses Manchester’s plan to annex part of unincorporated St. Louis County

Harder claims the open house held a few weeks ago featured three police helicopters, SWAT team members and a bomb and arson squad. He said the services are not related to the annexation proposal.

Manchester City officials said the annexation will improve services and lower costs for people living there.

The proposal will be on the ballot in November. However, there are currently multiple lawsuits trying to stop the annexation proposal from making it there, including one from St. Louis County.

