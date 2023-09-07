4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday, First Alert 4 will dedicate the day to raising money for the North Sarah Food Hub as part of our 4YOU initiative.

The North Sarah Food Hub helps heal and energize our community one fresh meal at a time. The team at the non-profit creates recipes and turns them into restaurant-style meals to be sent to thousands of community members a week.

On Sept. 8, First Alert 4 will hold a Day of Giving to support the North Sarah Food Hub with their needs, which include a bigger kitchen and more cold storage. Throughout the day, First Alert 4 will be live from their farm and kitchen.

Click here to donate to the North Sarah Food Hub.

