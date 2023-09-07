Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

4YOU: Friday’s Day of Giving to benefit the North Sarah Food Hub

North Sarah Food Hub
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Friday, First Alert 4 will dedicate the day to raising money for the North Sarah Food Hub as part of our 4YOU initiative.

How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need

The North Sarah Food Hub helps heal and energize our community one fresh meal at a time. The team at the non-profit creates recipes and turns them into restaurant-style meals to be sent to thousands of community members a week.

On Sept. 8, First Alert 4 will hold a Day of Giving to support the North Sarah Food Hub with their needs, which include a bigger kitchen and more cold storage. Throughout the day, First Alert 4 will be live from their farm and kitchen.

Click here to donate to the North Sarah Food Hub.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
Authorities identify 3 Ladue High School students killed in crash
Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70
Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

Latest News

4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
4YOU: How the North Sarah Food Hub helps farmers grow their business while helping those in need
Art Fair At Queeny Park
Art Fair at Queeny Park this Labor Day weekend
Surprise Squad honors custodian in Granite City
Surprise Squad honors custodian in Granite City