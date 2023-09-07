Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

1 dead in shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot near the riverfront Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at N. Broadway and N. Market around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He has been pronounced dead; Homicide has been requested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 Ladue High School students dead after crashing car into vacant home
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
Cooler Mornings, Warm & Dry Days
Cooler Mornings, Warm & Dry Days

Latest News

St. Mary’s H.S. changes game attendance policy after fights, shooting near campus
St. Mary’s H.S. changes game attendance policy after fights, shooting near campus
Crime issues discussed at west St. Louis County town hall
Crime issues discussed at west St. Louis County town hall
Federal leaders visit St. Louis to talk about funding education and mental health
Federal leaders visit St. Louis to talk about funding education, mental health
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles
Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles