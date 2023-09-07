1 dead in shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot near the riverfront Thursday.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at N. Broadway and N. Market around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He has been pronounced dead; Homicide has been requested.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
