1 dead in shooting in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot near the riverfront Thursday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at N. Broadway and N. Market around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He has been pronounced dead; Homicide has been requested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

