Zumbehl Road reopens in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major construction headache is now complete in St. Charles after a ribbon cutting for a busy section of Zumbehl Road that’s been closed since June.

That closure allowed crews to install a culvert and re-do the roadway.

The old culvert was structurally deficient, leading to fears of a road collapse and needed to be replaced to accommodate growing development in the area.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeye said MoDOT’s overhaul of the Zumbehl interchange at Interstate 70 should be done by the end of the year, clearing the last major construction project along Zumbehl Road.

