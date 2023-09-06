Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 42-year-old Hazelwood woman died after a crash on I-70 west of Jennings Station Road on Tuesday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. MSHP said Kineka Clark, 42, had lost control and hit the side of the second car involved in the crash, causing both cars to travel off of the right side of the road.

Clark’s car overturned and struck a light pole. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other occupant in the car, a 21-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
7 Day Forecast 9/6/23
Warm Days And Cool Nights
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-70 in St. Charles County
police lights
St. Charles man charged after allegedly shooting at neighboring apartment while intoxicated
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dutchtown
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dutchtown
Judge Jason Sengheiser presides Wednesday during arguments on a motion by the state to dismiss...
Fate of Jackson County PA’s role in abortion case in hands of St. Louis judge