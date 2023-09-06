Woman dead after fatal crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 42-year-old Hazelwood woman died after a crash on I-70 west of Jennings Station Road on Tuesday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. MSHP said Kineka Clark, 42, had lost control and hit the side of the second car involved in the crash, causing both cars to travel off of the right side of the road.

Clark’s car overturned and struck a light pole. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other occupant in the car, a 21-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

