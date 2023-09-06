Warm Days And Cool Nights

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler nights ahead, low 60s to 50s.

Humidity is even lower for Thursday-Weekend

A dry pattern until next week

New Weather Pattern: Expect a cooler night with a low near 60 and many spots dipping into the 50s. But it warms nicely with sunshine and a high near 80. This pattern is repeated through the weekend and humidity remains below average Thursday through the weekend too. Our next chance of rain is late Monday into Tuesday, but until then we have some gorgeous weather to enjoy!

