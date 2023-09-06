Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Warm Days And Cool Nights

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler nights ahead, low 60s to 50s.
  • Humidity is even lower for Thursday-Weekend
  • A dry pattern until next week

New Weather Pattern: Expect a cooler night with a low near 60 and many spots dipping into the 50s. But it warms nicely with sunshine and a high near 80. This pattern is repeated through the weekend and humidity remains below average Thursday through the weekend too. Our next chance of rain is late Monday into Tuesday, but until then we have some gorgeous weather to enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions impacted by data breach
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Crews working after a car crashed into a University City home, killing 3 teeangers.
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

7 Day Forecast 9/6/23
Warm Days And Cool Nights
Lowering humidity & temps today
Lowering humidity & temps today
First Alert Weather Day Tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Severe risk through tonight