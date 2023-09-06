St. Louis CITY SC raises over $11,000 to help kick cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis CITY SC has raised over $11,000 to kick cancer.

The donation push at a recent home match was in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Amy Armstrong with Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said that about 16,000 kids in the United States are diagnosed with cancer a year.

“September allows us to have a month where we acknowledge that this exists,” she said

Joe Mantovani recalled finding out his son Peter had cancer recently. He told First Alert 4 Peter was “a good soccer player” but one day he noticed him limping. An X-ray turned into a biopsy, which showed Peter had bone cancer in his ankle. He was diagnosed in May and started chemotherapy days later. Last week, Peter’s leg was amputated.

When CITY SC played Dallas, Peter was given the honor of presenting the match day ball alongside pro football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace.

