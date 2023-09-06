St. Charles man charged after allegedly shooting at neighboring apartment while intoxicated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man is charged with weapons offenses after allegedly firing several shots at a neighboring apartment building while he was intoxicated.

Court records show 25-year-old John A. Heese was charged Tuesday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, both class E felonies, and a count of third-degree property damage. Docket entries show he was arrested on a warrant with a $50,000 bond but is no longer in custody.

According to charging documents, Heese allegedly fired multiple shots about 10:30 p.m. from his apartment located in the 100 block of Molina way in St. Charles. Two shots were fired from the hallway in front of his building, another three from his apartment balcony and two more shots from the ground level behind his residence.

Police wrote in charging documents shots were still being fired when officers arrived at the scene.

A bullet hole was located in a privacy fence and another in the residence behind his apartment. One shot was fired about 10-feet from a neighbor’s bedroom. Another resident in the basement of that building was sleeping at the time shots were fired and could have easily been struck, according to charging documents.

Witnesses reported they saw Heese firing the handgun and were able to provide a description of his clothing and spiked hair, the documents state.

