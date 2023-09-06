St. Charles Co. woman dead after car hits rock bluff, overturns

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Lake Saint Louis woman is dead after a car crash in Lincoln County late Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saraya Sanders, 22, from Lake Saint Louis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 11:40 p.m., while driving, Sanders crossed the center of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The left front of the car struck the guardrail and proceeded to become airborne in a creek bed before the front of the car hit a rock bluff and overturned.

