Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Charles Co. woman dead after car hits rock bluff, overturns

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Lake Saint Louis woman is dead after a car crash in Lincoln County late Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saraya Sanders, 22, from Lake Saint Louis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 11:40 p.m., while driving, Sanders crossed the center of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The left front of the car struck the guardrail and proceeded to become airborne in a creek bed before the front of the car hit a rock bluff and overturned.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowering humidity & temps today
Warm Days And Cool Nights
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local...
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A residence on Tramore was taped off after a deadly shooting Tuesday.
Troy, Illinois woman shot, killed Tuesday
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns

Latest News

Hazelwood woman killed after car hit a light pole Tuesday night
Rodney Hubbard is facing charges after a woman was found dead in Ferguson early Monday morning.
Man accused of killing mom in Ferguson
Graphic
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2-vehicle crash shuts down I-70 Eastbound lanes