Police officer crashes, hits median due to large debris in road

A police car was struck with an officer inside Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The officer sustained minor injuries.(File image - Pixabay)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-70 was closed early Wednesday, and an officer was taken to the hospital after debris in the roadway caused the officer to lose control of his patrol car.

Westbound I-70 was closed at Salisbury Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday after a one-car crash involving a police car. According to police, the officer driving struck large debris that was on the road, causing him to lose control and strike the median.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the police car was struck from behind in a two-car crash, as was released in the initial police investigation.

