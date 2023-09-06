New Missouri law makes first responders with PTSD eligible for workers’ comp

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A new Missouri law makes first responders suffering from PTSD eligible for workers’ compensation. Many in the line of duty say it’s been needed for some time.

Data from the Institutes of Health show more than 80% of first responders experience traumatic events on the job, and roughly one in three develop PTSD.

Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire have peer support groups and employee assistance programs available for first responders to talk about what they’ve experienced. They say this legislation is one more resource that can help first responders deal with the trauma they experience every day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.