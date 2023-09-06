Man charged for producing, receiving child porn; victims 7 to 16 years old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri man has been found guilty of producing child pornography and receiving child pornography Tuesday.

William Dahl, 39, is set to face at least 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

According to court evidence and testimonies, Dahl photographed himself assaulting a 14-year-old girl and then emailed those photos to others. Dahl also received a video of a 16-year-old and a pornographic image of a 7-year-old.

According to the judge’s orders, Dahl met the first victim when she was 13 and he was nearing 23. Dahl took photos of the girl in Moberly cemetery in 2007 and sent images of his genitals to her, as well as sent pictures of her to others.

The second victim he met when she was 16 and he was 36; he bought her a cell phone, alcohol and vaping pods, and exchanged nude photos, according to the order.

The third victim is a 7-year-old girl. Dahl’s codefendant, Jennifer Huddleston, 35, pleaded guilty to production and possession of child pornography; she admitted to taking photos of herself sexually abusing the girl while she was sleeping and sending the photos to Dahl. She also admitted to having materials she downloaded from the internet that show child sexual abuse. Huddleston and Dahl have been in an on-and-off again relationship since 2008.

The investigation began in 2021 when the 16-year-old and her family reported an inappropriate relationship between her and Dahl. The girl said she met Dahl through the Civil Air Patrol; a following investigation by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team uncovered more victims.

Dahl also has charges in Audrain County Circuit Court.

Huddleston is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.

These cases were investigated by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team and Donya Jackson, an investigator with the U.S. Attorney’s office at the time.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Lang and Amy Sestric are prosecuting the case.

For more information on Project Safe Childhood and resources for victims, visit Justice.gov/psc.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.