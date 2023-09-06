Surprise Squad
Man charged in downtown St. Louis carjacking

By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors charged Bradley C. McKinney with a downtown St. Louis carjacking in July.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri alleges McKinney, 34, and another person carjacked a Chevy Cruze on July 29, brandished guns with large capacity magazines, and stole the wallets of the driver and passenger as well as a cell phone. McKinney was pulled over the next day in a white GMC Terrain that left the scene of the carjacking, according to court documents.

McKinney was charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal and possession of a machine gun. Officers found an illegally modified Glock handgun in McKinney’s car when he was pulled over.

Carjacking carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Being a felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal has a potential sentence of at least 15 years. The other sentences would run between seven to 10 years.

