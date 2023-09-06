Surprise Squad
Lowering humidity & temps today

By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A few storms tonight, low risk for an isolated severe storm
  • Dry for the AM Drive & Wednesday afternoon
  • Behind this front, falling humidity and nice weather this week

Today: Humidity will still be noticeable early in the morning, but it will be falling and making for a very nice day on Wednesday. Expect temperatures to warm to the lower 80s with sunshine returning for the afternoon.

What’s Next: A stretch of warm but not too humid days is set for this week, especially Thursday through the weekend. We’ll have lots of sunshine and nice evenings with a mainly dry stretch. The only other chance of rain we’re watching for will arrive late Monday and Tuesday. This will occur as our next cold front moves in.

