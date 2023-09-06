‘Impressive development’ at former Bayer site in Creve Coeur plans on bringing in 1,000 new residential units, shops, restaurants & park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A huge development that would add over 1,000 new residential units in Creve Coeur received fresh scrutiny Tuesday as the developer seeks to rezone the area for their project.

The Olia Village development is set to go on the site where some Bayer offices once sat. Bayer sold the space after no longer needing all the offices.

The Planning and Zoning Board meeting lasted nearly two and half hours on Tuesday, as details about the project were given to the public before the audience got a chance to speak.

It was described as one of the largest mixed-use developments in the history of the entire city.

The project would add over 1,000 new residential units, shops, restaurants, offices and hotels.

It would completely transform the old Bayer offices into essentially a main street in Creve Coeur.

The five-phase project wouldn’t be completely done until at least 2029, but it could add lots of money for the city of Creve Coeur.

The developer declined an interview, but we heard today there is definitely a market for this kind of ”impressive development” in Creve Coeur.

“This property provides for a really unique opportunity for the city. It’s well located for a higher density mixed-use development,” said Lindsey Evans.

The meeting was packed with people, and while no resident called for the project to be halted, they had worries about light pollution and that the buildings would be too close to nearby homes. While the developer is building basins for runoff, there were many flooding concerns.

“Our creek, when it storms, it can’t handle any more water,” said Angie Rose, a resident. “The retaining ponds sound great. I hope they work.”

There are still many steps, including possibly two more planning board meetings before possible approval, where it would then go to the city council.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.