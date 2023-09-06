Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Dutchtown just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the 4100 block of South Grand.

Police have not yet released any information on the victim but did say he suffered gunshot wounds. The man was found dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene, according to police.

This is the city’s 111th homicide this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.