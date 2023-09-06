Surprise Squad
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dutchtown

A man was shot and killed in Dutchtown just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in Dutchtown just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the 4100 block of South Grand.

Police have not yet released any information on the victim but did say he suffered gunshot wounds. The man was found dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene, according to police.

This is the city’s 111th homicide this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

