Help fight hunger at upcoming St. Louis CITY SC game
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC has partnered with Schnucks to help fight hunger with the first-ever CITYPARK Food Drive.
The food drive benefiting Operation Food Search will take place on Lou Fusz Plaza during the CITY Block Party ahead of the Sept. 20 home match against Los Angeles FC.
The team is asking fans to bring the following items:
- Canned soup, chili, stews with meat/beans
- Canned fruit in natural juices
- Canned/pouches of light tuna, salmon, chicken
- Canned diced tomatoes, tomato paste, spaghetti sauces (low sodium appreciated)
- Canned beans (low sodium appreciated)
- Canned vegetables
- Instant brown rice
- Whole wheat pasta
- Boxed meal kits
- Dried spices: chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, basil
- Deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste
The team is asking that no glass containers or ramen noodles be donated. They also said that pop-top cans would be especially appreciated.
At the CITYPARK Food Drive, fans can visit the Operation Food Search tent to make donations. Anyone who donates at least $20 will be entered into a raffle for a signed CITY SC kit.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.