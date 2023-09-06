Help fight hunger at upcoming St. Louis CITY SC game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC has partnered with Schnucks to help fight hunger with the first-ever CITYPARK Food Drive.

The food drive benefiting Operation Food Search will take place on Lou Fusz Plaza during the CITY Block Party ahead of the Sept. 20 home match against Los Angeles FC.

The team is asking fans to bring the following items:

Canned soup, chili, stews with meat/beans

Canned fruit in natural juices

Canned/pouches of light tuna, salmon, chicken

Canned diced tomatoes, tomato paste, spaghetti sauces (low sodium appreciated)

Canned beans (low sodium appreciated)

Canned vegetables

Instant brown rice

Whole wheat pasta

Boxed meal kits

Dried spices: chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, basil

Deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste

The team is asking that no glass containers or ramen noodles be donated. They also said that pop-top cans would be especially appreciated.

At the CITYPARK Food Drive, fans can visit the Operation Food Search tent to make donations. Anyone who donates at least $20 will be entered into a raffle for a signed CITY SC kit.

