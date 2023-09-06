Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Hazelwood woman killed after car hit a light pole Tuesday night

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman from Hazelwood was killed when the car she was driving crashed Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria hit the side of a 2006 Lexus GS on westbound Interstate 70 west of Jennings Station Road shortly before 10:40 p.m. The Crown Victoria then overturned and hit a light pole on the side of the ride.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, 42-year-old Kineka Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowering humidity & temps today
Warm Days And Cool Nights
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local...
First Alert 4 Investigates after millions of people’s data compromised, including local Medicare recipients
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
A residence on Tramore was taped off after a deadly shooting Tuesday.
Troy, Illinois woman shot, killed Tuesday
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns

Latest News

Rodney Hubbard is facing charges after a woman was found dead in Ferguson early Monday morning.
Man accused of killing mom in Ferguson
Graphic
St. Charles Co. woman dead after car hits rock bluff, overturns
Graphic
3 teens dead after crashing car into vacant home
A crash on I-70 at A shut down Eastbound I-70 Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
2-vehicle crash shuts down I-70 Eastbound lanes