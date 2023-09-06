Hazelwood woman killed after car hit a light pole Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman from Hazelwood was killed when the car she was driving crashed Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria hit the side of a 2006 Lexus GS on westbound Interstate 70 west of Jennings Station Road shortly before 10:40 p.m. The Crown Victoria then overturned and hit a light pole on the side of the ride.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, 42-year-old Kineka Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.