First Alert Update on Nighttime Storms

A few storms tonight, low risk for an isolated severe storm

Dry for the AM Drive & Wednesday afternoon

Behind this front, falling humidity and nice weather this week

Tonight: A few storms will move from west to east across the area late tonight. There is an isolated threat for damaging wind gusts and small hail. The severe risk has lowered and looks to be minimal as storms aren’t holding intensity. We’ll still be on guard for an isolated strong storm, but any storm threat is gone by morning. Humidity will still be noticeable early in the morning, but it will be falling and making for a very nice day Wednesday.

What’s Next: A stretch of warm but not too humid days is set for this week, especially Thursday through the weekend. We’ll have lots of sunshine and nice evenings with a mainly dry stretch after tonight’s storms move out.

