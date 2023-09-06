Surprise Squad
FBI seeks man who may have information on child sexual assault victim

The FBI said it believes the unknown man, known only as John Doe 47, may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The FBI said it is seeking the public’s assistance nationwide to identify an unknown man who may have critical information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

In a news release Wednesday, the FBI shared photos and information on the man, known only as John Doe 47, as part of the Endangered Child Alert Program.

Video of John Doe 47 and a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, and he could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and ECAP initiatives are strategic partnerships between the FBI and the NCMEC.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material. ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child sexual exploitation images.

